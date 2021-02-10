India Have No Option But to Play Kuldeep Yadav: EAS Prasanna

"If you are not confident about playing him, don't carry him as a tourist or a passenger. I can't think of a reason why he's not played, except that they might not be happy with his performance in the nets. And if that is so, the team management should inform the selectors," Maninder told IANS.

"Yadav will be the X-factor [for England] as there are not many Chinaman bowlers around. Ideally, I would like to see a leg-spinner in the XI against England," he said.

Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in March 2017 in Dharamsala, under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy when Virat Kohli was absent. He bagged four wickets in the first innings to help restrict the visitors to 300, and played a role in India's eight-wicket win.