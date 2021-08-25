India's First Innings 78 in Headingley is Team's Lowest Total in England

India's 78 against England on Day One of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday is their eighth lowest score in Test cricket and third lowest in England.

India's lowest in England was 42 at Lord's in London in 1974. The Ajit Wadekar-led side had made 302 in first innings against England's 600-plus score and then following on, folded for just 42 with Eknath Solkar top-scoring with unbeaten 18 and no other batsman getting into double figures.

India lost that second Test by innings and 285 runs.