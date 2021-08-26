Headingley Crowd Throws Ball at Mohammed Siraj; Captain Kohli Displeased
India were bowled out for 78 by England on Day 1 of the Leeds Test.
On Day 1 of the third Test between India and England, when the hosts dominated the visitors and had them on the mat, the crowd had a go at pacer Mohammed Siraj.
The noisy and colourful Headingley crowd threw a plastic ball at the pacer, who had been fielding at the boundary.
India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant shed some light on the incident during the post match press conference. The incident also appeared to enrage Kohli, who was upset by events in a rowdy Western Terrace.
The TV cameras picked up an animated Kohli asking Siraj stationed at the boundary to throw the object out.
"I think somebody threw a ball at Mohammed Siraj. Virat Kohli was upset, yes," said the wicketkeeper.
"You can say whatever you want to chant, but don't throw things at the fielders. It's not good for cricket, I guess," he added.
Siraj, who played a key role in the team's winning the second Test at Lord's, had earlier been subjected to racial abuse when the Australian crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground had a few things to say to him. Siraj and the then captain Ajinkya Rahane immediately took up the incident with the umpires, which led to the eviction of a few spectators, leading to stoppage of play.
During the first session of the third day's play in the second Test at Lord's, fans had thrown bottle corks at India opener KL Rahul.
At Headingley, India had been rolled out for a paltry 78 by England in the first half of the opening day before Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed's unbeaten half centuries put the hosts in a strong position at stumps. England ended the day with the score at 120/0.
