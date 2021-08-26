Headingley Crowd Throws Ball at Mohammed Siraj; Captain Kohli Displeased

India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant shed some light on the incident during the post match press conference. The incident also appeared to enrage Kohli, who was upset by events in a rowdy Western Terrace.

The TV cameras picked up an animated Kohli asking Siraj stationed at the boundary to throw the object out.

"I think somebody threw a ball at Mohammed Siraj. Virat Kohli was upset, yes," said the wicketkeeper.

"You can say whatever you want to chant, but don't throw things at the fielders. It's not good for cricket, I guess," he added.