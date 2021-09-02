4th Test, Toss: England Elect to Bowl, India Make 2 Changes But Still No Ashwin
India and England both have made two changes each to their playing XIs.
England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth Test against India being played at The Oval.
India have made two changes, bringing in Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur which means there's still no place in the XI for star spinner Ravi Ashwin. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been left out of the squad that played the last match.
England too have two changes with Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope coming in for Jos Buttler and Sam Curran. Buttler has left the national camp to join his family ahead of the birth of his second child.
India don't have the best of records at the venue of the fourth Test having played 13 Tests and lost five of them. Seven were drawn.
Playing XIs: India vs England Fourth Test
England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.