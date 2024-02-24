India vs Eng, 4th Test: Yashasvi Makes 73, India Trail by 134 at Stumps on Day 2

England are in control of the fourth Test against India on Day 2 with the hosts at 219/7 after Yashasvi Jaiswal once again made his wicket count, top-scoring for the team at 73. The hosts though still trail England's first innings score by 134 runs.

At Stumps, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav were holding fort at the crease, their partnership worth 42. For England, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has proven key with the wickets of four among India's top five batters earlier in the day.

England started the day on 302/7 with Joe Root on 106 and Ollie Robinson on 31. The pair added another 51 runs on the morning, with Robinson scoring his maiden half century (58) before Ravindra Jadeja wrapped up the tail, picking up the last three England wickets for six runs, within a span of 17 balls and England were bowled out for 353.

Ravindra Jadeja finished with 4/67 while debutant Akash Deep ended on 3/83 following his three top order wickets on Day 1.