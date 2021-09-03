4th Test: At Lunch on Day 2, England Trail India by 52 Runs
England trail India by 52 runs at Lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval.
86 runs were scored in the first session of play on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England, with the visitors picking two wickets as the scorecard read 139/5 at Lunch.
England started on the overnight score of 53/3 with Dawid Malan and Craig Overton at the crease and the overnight batsman Overton was sent back in the second over of the day, caught by Virat Kohli at first slip, off Umesh Yadav.
The wicket of Overton also marked a career landmark for Umesh Yadav who completed 150 wickets. Kapil Dev (434), Ishant Sharma (311), Zaheer Khan (311), Javagal Srinath (236) and Mohammed Shami (195) are the five other Indian pacers who have taken more than 150 wickets.
Back at The Oval, Jonny Bairstow was the new man in and as he and Dawid Malan tried to rebuild the innings, Yadav struck again with a great catch taken by Rohit Sharma in the slips.
Bairstow then collaborated with Ollie Pope to stage a fightback as the two defied the India bowlers and stitched together a 77-run stand, off 109 deliveries.
At Lunch, England were 139/5, trailing India by 52 runs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.