1st T20I: After Early Collapse, Iyer Anchors Indian Fightback
First T20I between India and England gets underway in Ahmedabad at 6:30pm.
India have lost three early wickets after being put into bat first by Eoin Morgan in the T20I series-opener with KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan all out before the start of the sixth over.
With Rohit Sharma rested for the first few matches, Rahul came out to open with Shikhar Dhawan. The first over of the match was bowled by Aadil Rashid and when Jofra Archer was given the ball in the second, the pacer cleared out Rahul’s wickets castling him on 1.
Virat Kohli walked into bat at number three and played just five deliveries before falling victim to Rashid, caught by Chris Jordan.
Rishabh Pant then joined Shikhar Dhawan out in the middle with the score reading 3/2 and just the third delivery he faced, he smashed for a boundary.
In the next over, he hit Jofra Archer for 11 runs, including a big six and a boundary.
But at the other end, Shikhar Dhawan’s stay was ended by Mark Wood as he too was castled for 4 off 12 deliveries.
Pant’s Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer then joined him in the middle and the pair added a quick-fire 28 runs off 30 deliveries before the wicket-keeper’s innings was ended by Ben Stokes.
Rishabh hit two boundaries and one six during his 21-run 23-ball stay at the crease.
England had won the toss and elected to field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Friday.
India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is sitting out of the first two matches since he is resting following a gruelling four-Test series in which he played a key role. In Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul will open the Indian innings.
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also makes a return to India's T20I playing XI. Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar too returns to the India fold after recovering from a thigh injury sustained in October during the IPL.
Teams
India XI: K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
