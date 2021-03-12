1st T20I: After Early Collapse, Iyer Anchors Indian Fightback

India have lost three early wickets after being put into bat first by Eoin Morgan in the T20I series-opener with KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan all out before the start of the sixth over.

With Rohit Sharma rested for the first few matches, Rahul came out to open with Shikhar Dhawan. The first over of the match was bowled by Aadil Rashid and when Jofra Archer was given the ball in the second, the pacer cleared out Rahul’s wickets castling him on 1.

Virat Kohli walked into bat at number three and played just five deliveries before falling victim to Rashid, caught by Chris Jordan.