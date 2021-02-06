England Looking to Bat Another Hour on Day 3: Ben Stokes

"There have been a lot of balls that spat out of the rough today. We saw in the period when we saw Ishant Sharma got reverse and got two in two. You know that can happen out here. I think we played really very, very well as a unit and taken some big strides as a batting group," he further said.

However, Stokes said that there is a long way to go for England to win the Test and they have to work very hard.

"I think generally wickets don't get better out here in India especially when heat blazes on it and you put 90 overs on to it. It is going to get drier, break up and deteriorate. We have got big runs but it doesn't give us the right to hope to bowl (India) out twice. We know we still have got a lot of hard work. Out here sometimes, 20 wickets are hard to come by," said Stokes.