Shubman Falls After Scoring 50, India 4 Down on Day 5 vs England

India started Day 5 of the Chennai Test against England needing 381 runs to win the match or requiring to play out 90 overs to draw the game.

But within the first hour of play, they have lost three wickets and are 92/4 at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket.

The hosts started on the overnight score of 39/1 after Rohit Sharma lost his wicket before Stumps on Day 4. Sharma was bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach for 12.

Overnight batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill started the final day and Pujara was the first wicket to fall on the last day of the match as Leach struck once again. Shubman Gill then had Virat Kohli for company and the duo added 34 runs with Gill even reaching a personal milestone - his third half century in the four Test matches he’s played so far.

However, the 21-year-old ended up falling victim to James Anderson, castled just 2 deliveries after his fifty.