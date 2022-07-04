India vs England, Day 4: Pant Completes 50; Lead Extends Beyond 300

At Edgbaston, India were asked to bat first on Day 1 by Ben Stokes and England. The veteran James Anderson then got stuck into the Indian top order along with Matthew Potts. But after that, mixed with a rain delay, it was Rishabh Pant’s glorious century and a 200-plus partnership with Ravindra Jadeja that put India on top at the end of Day 1.

A rain-hit day 2 saw Jadeja complete his century and then Jasprit Bumrah smash the most expensive over in Test history of Stuart Broad. The jokes and comparisons with Yuvraj Singh too were flying on social media understandably as India posted 416.

Then captain Bumrah took over with the ball and knocked over 3 in quick time before Mohammed Siraj got Joe Root’s wicket. Mohammed Shami had Jack Leach’s number as Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes had to played out the remainder of Day 2.

On Day 3, England's Jonny Bairstow hammered a flurry of boundaries and piled on 106, but hardly had substantial support from the rest of the batting. England conceded a 132-run lead before India added another 125 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a half-century and Rishabh Pant also well in at Stumps.