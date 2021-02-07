Despite Pant-Pujara Heroics, England Remain in Control of 1st Test

England reduced India to 73/4 earlier in the day with captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill being dismissed cheaply.

Rohit was the first to go as he got out caught behind on a peach of a delivery bowled by Jofra Archer in the fourth over of the innings. The 32-year-old scored just six runs off the nine deliveries he faced.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who came in next, then tried to steady the Indian ship with Gill as they both played cautiously against both Archer and James Anderson.

Gill, in particular, looked in great control and played some lovely shots before he was caught at mid-on by Anderson at his individual score of 29. He scored five boundaries in the 28 balls he faced during the course of his innings which was brought to an end by Archer.

Kohli, playing his first Test after the paternity leave, was the first wicket to fall in the post-lunch session as he got caught at short-leg by Ollie Pope against Dominic Bess. He batted for 48 deliveries in which he scored 11 runs.

India's number four Rahane didn't stay long at the crease as he was caught brilliantly by England skipper Joe Root against Bess. The 32-year-old, who led India to a memorable Test series win last month in Australia, scored just one run off the six balls he faced, leaving the hosts in trouble at 73/4.