Ind vs Eng 5th Test: England To Bat First After Winning Toss; Padikkal to Debut

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss in the fifth Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against India, and opted to bat first. The culmination match of the tour is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

From the perspective of this particular series, its fate has already been sealed after three consecutive victories of the Indian cricket team. Losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, India made a remarkable comeback, winning by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam, by 434 runs in Rajkot, and by five wickets in Ranchi.

However, crucial 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship points will be at stake in this match, making it an important affair. With five wins in eight matches and a PCT (percentage of points won out of total points contested) of 64.58%, India are occupying the first position in the standings.