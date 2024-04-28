Ind vs Ban: Renuka Thakur Stars With 3-Fer as India Women Beat B’Desh by 44 Runs

Bangladesh didn’t get an ideal start to their chase as Renuka found inward movement to trap Dilara Akter lbw and then castled Sobhana Mostary with seam movement. Deepti and Pooja joined the wicket-takers party by trapping Murshida Khatun and Fahima Khatun lbw respectively.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana slammed five fours and a six in her 48-ball knock, also her seventh T20I fifty. Her knock was crucial in taking Bangladesh past 100 before she was cast by Pooja in the final over. But she found very little help from the other end as her teammates fell without leaving a mark, as Bangladesh’s batting issues resurfaced after coming to the fore in their previous home series against Australia.