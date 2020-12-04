Chahal Replaces Jadeja as Concussion Sub in 1st T20I vs Australia

Yuzvendra Chahal, who initially not picked for the first T20I against Australia, has been brought in for the second innings as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, a decision that appeared to irk Australia head coach Justin Langer who was seen in an animated discussion with match referee David Boon at the Manuka Oval.

This means Chahal can now bowl four overs because he is a like for like substitute.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 44 for India helping them register a competitive total of 161/7 batting first but in the final over from Mitchell Starc took a blow to the helmet while looking to go for the big hit.