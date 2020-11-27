Yuzvendra Chahal Concedes Most Runs by Indian Spinner in an ODI

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has registered an unwarranted record to his name as he became the Indian spinner to concede most runs in an ODI.

In the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia, Chahal on Friday returned with figures of 1/89 from his 10 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The lone wicket he got was that of Marcus Stoinis who contributed with just two before being caught behind by KL Rahul.

Before Chahal, the record was held by leg-spinner Piyush Chawla who had conceded 85 runs in his 10 overs in an ODI against Pakistan in 2008.