India vs Australia: Jaiswal, Kishan, Gaikwad Fifties Guide India to 44-Run Win

Australia openers Steve Smith and Mathew Short got their side off to a positive start, taking the attack to Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna. However, Ravi Bishnoi turned the game on its head with quick dismissals of Short and Josh Inglis.

All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Tim David hit some big shots to offer a glimmer of hope for Australia. The two batters formed a quick-fire 81-run partnership to get Australia back in the contest.

Bishnoi claimed the wicket of David in the 14th over. David departed after scoring 37 runs off 22 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.