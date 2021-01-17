Worthy of a Movie: Twitter Delighted With Sundar and Thakur Stand

Thakur, who is playing his second Test, along with debutant Sundar scored fifties and were the highest scorers for India. Thakur went on to score 67 before Pat Cummins cleaned him up and Sundar finished with 62.

Both of them were among the pick of the bowlers too as they picked three wickets each during Australia’s first innings when they scored 369.

The resolute performance, which has become a trend with India, saw former players in commentary and on social media mighty impressed.