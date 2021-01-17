Washington Sundar Embodies Champion Mentality of India’s Gen-Next

Along with Shardul Thakur, Sundar went on to add 123 runs for the seventh wicket. The Australian pacers kept peppering him with short deliveries but the youngster stood firmly at his crease, taking the blows on his body. He was quick to latch on to the loose deliveries, though, while his partner Shardul Thakur kept dealing fire with fire from the other end.

The duo brought up their maiden Test fifties during their stay of 36 overs at the crease. Thakur deserves equal applause for his efforts as well, but Sundar's achievement was more significant considering his inexperience, the situation he walked into the team and the amount of pressure he was under to deliver in this match. In fact, he is the first visiting player in Australia to take three wickets and score a fifty on Test debut since India's Dattu Phadkar in 1947.

We still can't predict what is going to unfold in the next couple of days of this match but the youngster has given India the chance to fight with his all-round contributions.

In fact, Sundar has embodied the champion mentality of the next generation of Indian cricketers with his performance. His no-look six off Nathan Lyon's bowling during his knock sums up how confident youngsters like him are these days.

All of the young Indian players like Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan and Navdeep Saini, who have made their debut in this series prior to him, have looked at ease playing at this level. None of them have looked overwhelmed by the occasion or opposition. Moreover, Siraj has shown tremendous courage to stand up against racial abuse he has copped on this tour and that sums up how tough they are mentally. They are not afraid to be in the line of fire and are fully confident of their abilities. They have shown that they can dominate even in the most adverse situations. India's future is surely safe in their hands.