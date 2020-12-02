Virat Kohli Becomes the Fastest to 12,000 Runs in ODI Cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli made yet another batting record his own when he became the fastest to reach the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

Kohli achieved the milestone when his score was 23 in the third ODI against Australia in Canberra. He took only 242 innings to reach the milestone, 58 innings faster than former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is only the second Indian cricketer to score 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar held the record for being the fastest to the landmark for 17 years.

Kohli reached the mark in the first ball of the 12th over when he took a single off pacer Sean Abbott. He went on to add 40 more to his score after that and finished with 63 and was caught behind by Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood, who’s dismissed him in all the three ODIs in the series.