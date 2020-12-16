Twitter Left Divided as Prithvi Shaw Retains Spot for 1st Test
India have announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide beginning 17 December.
The Indian cricket team have announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide beginning 17 December, and one of the surprises has been Prithvi Shaw retaining his spot at the top of the order alongside Mayank Agarwal.
Shaw got the nod over Shubman Gill, who looked in good nick in the pink-ball warm-up game against Australia A in Sydney. Gill scored 43 and 65 batting at number 3, while Shaw scored 40 and 3 at the top of the order.
The decisions left experts on social media rather surprised and with plenty to say.
Indian cricket’s selections always see plenty of opinions put forth. However, for now it’s up to Shaw to produce some cracking shots like he is known for. His teammate Shubman Gill, while feeling disappointed, will be looking to make an impression in practice ahead of the Boxing Day Test.
