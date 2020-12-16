Twitter Left Divided as Prithvi Shaw Retains Spot for 1st Test 

The Indian cricket team have announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide beginning 17 December, and one of the surprises has been Prithvi Shaw retaining his spot at the top of the order alongside Mayank Agarwal.

Shaw got the nod over Shubman Gill, who looked in good nick in the pink-ball warm-up game against Australia A in Sydney. Gill scored 43 and 65 batting at number 3, while Shaw scored 40 and 3 at the top of the order.

The decisions left experts on social media rather surprised and with plenty to say.