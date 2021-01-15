Natarajan is the 1st Indian to Debut in 3 Formats on Same Tour

He made his international debut in the 3rd ODI against Australia on 2 December in Canberra, where India won by 13 runs.

The 29-year-old made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

Natarajan then played his part in India’s 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

“Welcome to Test cricket … Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour,” the ICC tweeted.

Along with Natarajan, Washington Sundar also made his Test debut in Brisbane.

