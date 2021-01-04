Stop Complaining and Get On With It: Nathan Lyon to Indian Team

"We just have to listen to the advice of our medical people and here in Cricket Australia we are very lucky that we have got an amazing medical team but to be honest, let us just suck it up, get on with it and stop complaining.

Asked if he is preparing a Plan B in case the fourth Test gets shifted from Gabba in Brisbane to Sydney, the offie said that he is sticking to Plan A as he hasn't heard anything about the fourth Test being moved from Brisbane.

“100% going and playing in Brisbane and sticking with Plan A. We have heard nothing as players. Obviously, we have to travel to Sydney today, then rip in there, hopefully get the result up there we are after and straight after that fly to Brisbane. We all know how much we love playing at Gabba and we know our result there as well with our record."

"I am not really worried about what is being reported. For us, it is about worrying about what we can control and the information that we are receiving from the people in Cricket Australia and our medical people is just about us making sure that we are very well prepared for the Sydney test. Everyone keeps talking about the Gabba Test match but there's a massive Test match in just a couple of days at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) and that's where all our focus is 100 per cent at. So we just have to get on with it. That is my honest opinion."