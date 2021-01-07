Smith, Labuschagne Put Australia On Top After Day 1 of Sydney Test

The partnership that India and their fans did not want to see has finally made an appearance as Australian batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne piled on the runs in the final session of Day 1 of the Sydney Test. Australia finished Day 1 with the score on 166/2 after Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith, who was seen shadow batting in his hotel room before the Test in his whites, showed great intent as he kept his nemesis so far this series, R Ashwin, at bay during what was a fascinating phase of play in the final session of the day, which saw more than 30 overs lost due to rain.