Smith, Labuschagne Put Australia In Command vs Injury-hit India

At Stumps on Day 3, the hosts had India on the mat with a lead of 197 runs, with Smith (29*) and Labuschagne (47*) holding fort.

India began the day with the score at 96/2 and captain Ajinkya Rahane along with Cheteshwar Pujara needing to bat long hours to make the good work of the previous day count.

However, Cummins had other ideas and struck within the first hour as Rahane chopped it on to his stumps for 22.

Hanuma Vihari (4) joined Pujara and the duo had a few awkward moments with edges floating around all over the place before the former was run-out by a brilliant piece of fielding from Josh Hazlewood. India at 142/4 were in a spot of bother.