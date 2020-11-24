Shreyas Iyer Could be Added to Test Squad for Australia Series

Shreyas Iyer could be in line for a Test debut during the four-match series against Australia in which the first game is slated for 17 December in Adelaide. Iyer, who recently led the Delhi Capitals to the final of IPL 2020, is part of the limited-overs squad for the Australia tour.

With the injury cloud looming large over Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, the Indian team management is considering Iyer as a back-up option for the second half of the tour, the Times of India reported.