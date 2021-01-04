SCG Crowd Capacity Revised to 25% For India-Australia Test

The change to attendance numbers requires a revised socially-distanced seating plan for the Test, which begins on Thursday.

As a result, those who have pre-purchased a ticket for the match will receive a full refund (including all associated costs) and the match will be re-ticketed from Monday afternoon.

Nick Hockley, CA's Interim CEO, said that the safety of fans, staff, players, broadcast partners and match officials would continue to be the utmost priority for the third Test at the SCG as we continue to listen to the advice of NSW Health.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate bio-security measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely," Hockley said.