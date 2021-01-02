Rohit, Pant, Gill, Saini & Shaw in Isolation; CA, BCCI to Probe

India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been placed isolation, Cricket Australia confirmed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BCCI and Cricket Australia will investigate the matter regarding a possible breach of the biosecure bubble protocols.

This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue. The players will be permitted to train according to the protocols in place.