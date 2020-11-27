Rohit Returned to Attend to Family, Rehab Continues at NCA: BCCI

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli said that the chances of Rohit and even Ishant recovering faster would have increased had they travelled with the team to Australia, like Wriddhiman Saha did.

"It would have definitely increased their chances of playing matches here. Someone like Saha is here, doing his rehab...we are aware of his progress and we are on the right path to make sure that he is fit and available in time to play the Test series," he said in a virtual press conference in Sydney, where the first ODI will be played on Friday.