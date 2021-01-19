Pant’s a Match-Winner, That’s Why He Plays Overseas: Shastri

"Washington Sundar was a net bowler, Natarajan was a net bowler. But they have played so well. Sundar batted as if he had already played 20 Tests. Same with Shardul who has played a lot of first-class cricket but did well at the top level," he said.

Shastri termed the series win as one of the most memorable ones, which the cricketing world will remember for a long time.

"This is a big series win. I don't think the cricketing world will forget this. Some of us were in a lockdown for some six months whereas cricket had started in some other part of the world.

"To come here and play the way we have despite having our main bowlers injured, is phenomenal. The players know when they cross the boundary line, they are playing for India," he said.

