Pant Promotion Was a Masterstroke: Who Said What After Sydney Test

‘If Not For Injury to Vihari, India May Have Won in Sydney’

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar called Pant fearless and also believes that one couldn’t discount the prospect of a win if Hanuma Vihari had not been injured.

“Rishabh Pant came in, took 35 deliveries for 5 runs, he assessed the wicket and then went down the pitch to try and hit Nathan Lyon for those big sixes. Threw him off his line and length, that was wonderful cricketing thinking. That's the youth you have today. The youth are fearless, they were not worried about tomorrow, they are very confident about their abilities. And that is what was seen. What impressed me more than the shots that he played, later on, was the way he played himself in for 35 deliveries and saw what the pitch was doing. He also allowed the injury to get a little bit better. The injury gets warmed up when the adrenaline is flowing. Then you don't think about soreness. Once he was a little bit more confident that his injury won't stop him from playing the big shots, he went out and played the big shots and almost put India in a position where India could win,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.