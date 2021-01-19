Pant Drives India to Special Win, Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Gill, who scored his second half century, looked all set to register his maiden, well-deserved Test hundred before he got out for 91 against Nathan Lyon -- who was playing his 100th Test.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who came in next, looked positive right from the word go and shared a quick 35-run stand with Pujara.

Rahane, after contributing with 24 off just 22 balls to India's total, however got out caught behind against Pat Cummins.

India then sent in Pant, instead of Mayank Agarwal, clearly signalling their intentions of going for the win.

Pujara and Pant stitched a 61-run partnership before India's batting mainstay got out after playing a gritty, magnificent knock of 56 runs, which came off 211 balls.