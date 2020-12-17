Prithvi Shaw Dismissed for Second Ball Duck in Adelaide Test
Out of form opener Prithvi Shaw was castled for second ball duck by Australia’s Mitchell Starc.
India’s much talked about openers had the worst possible start in the first Test in Adelaide as Prithvi Shaw was castled for second ball duck by Mitchell Starc. India lost their first wicket in the first over the Test as Australia made the best possible start to th series.
Starc angled it away from Shaw on good length and Shaw looked to drive him through the offside and dragged it back on to the stumps. Shaw’s loose shot has put India in a spot of bother and brought Cheteshwar Pujara to the middle much earlier than he would have liked.
Shaw retaining his spot for the Test was one of the biggest talking points in the build up to the game, especially because he has been going through a bad run of form. Shaw’s scores so far in the tour of Australia read 0, 19, 40 and 3 in the two warm-up games before the Test.
Former cricketers Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had both picked Shubman Gill as their choice for Mayank Agarwal’s partner at the top of the order after his assured and elegant half century in the pink ball warm-up game in Sydney. Gill had batted at number 3 in that contest.
"I think Shubman Gill should open with Mayank for the first Test match because he's shown good form," Gavaskar said. “Allan Border was there for the games (practice games), (and) was very impressed with what he saw from Shubman Gill. So I would imagine that he should open with Mayank Agarwal for the first Test."
India ended the first over without any more troubles as Pujara kept Starc out with relative ease and scored the first runs for the team as well.
Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head(w/c), Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.