Placid SCG Pitch Allowed Smith to Take Ashwin On: Mohammed Siraj

Siraj, who took five wickets in the debut Test in Melbourne, further said that the ball is coming on to the bat quite well at the SCG.

"This wicket is quite flat and the ball is coming on to the bat. Our plan was to keep building pressure, bowling in one area. We don't want to try much because it is very easy for batsmen to play on this surface. Even the bouncer was not like what was in Melbourne," the 26-year-old said.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped opener Will Pucovski twice with the opener going onto make 62. One of the catches was off Siraj's bowling while the other was off Ashwin's bowling.

Speaking about that, Siraj said: "Dropped catches are part of the game. It was disappointing for a while but then we said that if something had to happen, it happens. You can't stop it. We decided to take it ball by ball and not dwell in the past."