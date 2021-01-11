One for the Ages: Twitter Elated With Vihari-Ashwin Heroics at SCG
Vihari and Ashwin batted brilliantly on Day 5 of Sydney Test vs Australia to eke out a special draw.
Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin batted brilliantly on the final day of the Sydney Test against Australia to eke out a special draw against the odds.
What made the heroic partnership of Vihari and Ashwin even more special was the fact that both had injuries while batting and battled on despite the pain and obvious discomfort.
Ashwin copped a few blows to the body from the hostile bowling by the Australians while the Vihari had hurt his hamstring and needed some medical attention before pulling off the fight back.
Before them Rishabh Pant had smashed 97 and an injured Ravindra Jadeja was waiting padded up just in case either of Vihari or Ashwin were dismissed. India with their backs to the wall produced an immense display of grit and determination to save the Test match. Vihari and Ashwin batted for 256 deliveries as they dropped anchor, and India played 131 overs to blunt the Australian bowling and come away with a sensational draw.
The nail-biting end to the Test had experts and fans swooning over the contest on social media.
The series remains locked at 1-1 after three Tests with the fourth in Brisbane scheduled to start on 15 January. India are currently the holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
