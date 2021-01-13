Siraj Has Set New Standard to Call Out Racist Abuse, Feels Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has termed racial abuse as disgusting and called on the authorities to ban it and punish offenders from the crowd, referring to the recent incidents of racist comments targetted at Indian players during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

"There is no room for any racial or any abuse in any type. I know people think they are being funny but it can affect in different ways...cricket is a sport for all. There's no room at all. It is quite disgusting," said Lyon while speaking to the media on Wednesday.