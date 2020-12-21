Mohammed Shami Ruled Out of Remaining Australia Tests

He tried to continue batting, but later signalled his inability to continue, thereby bringing down curtains on India's innings for 36-9. And it was only after the scans, carried out later in the day, that it was confirmed that he had suffered a fracture on his right forearm.

The BCCI are yet to make an announcement on the issue.

India lost the first Test by eight wickets after registering their lowest-ever Test total. They set the Aussies a target of 90 on Day Three of the Test, and the hosts chased that with ease, with Joe Burns scoring an unbeaten fifty.

The teams, with India without Virat Kohli, will head to Melbourne to play the Boxing Day Test, starting on 26 December at the MCG.