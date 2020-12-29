Melbourne Test Win Actually Shows a New India: Sunil Gavaskar  

“This is a fantastic result for Indian cricket because it has shown a lot of character,” said Gavaskar.

“This team’s character of not giving up, this team’s character of sticking it, this team’s determination not to lay down and let the Aussies walk all over them. This performance makes all Indian cricket lovers very hopeful for the future.”

Gavaskar, who has traveled to Australia over decades now, first as a player and now as a commentator, has seen the team have its ups and downs and according to him, the latest victory at Melbourne is right up there with the very best.

“This win ranks very, very high for me,” he said. “India were bowled out for 36 in the previous game and to make a comeback from that kind of a situation is incredible. Because when things go against you on a tour, the dressing room gets very negative. It’s so easy for that to happen but it didn’t with this team.