Labuschagne Ton Takes Australia to 274/5, Natarajan Gets 2 Wickets

Smith and Labuschagne continued to build after the break but their partnership was broken by Sundar. With a packed left side field to work with, Sundar invited the uppish shot with a well flighted delivery and Smith obliged, only for Rohit to complete his second catch. A very disappointed Smith departed for 30 with the hosts at 87/3.

Shortly after, Rahane dropped one of Labuschagne at gully of Saini’s bowling as the pacer pulled up injured.

Wade, who came to bat after the fall of Smith's wicket, started off slowly but once he got set, the left-handed batsman stitched a brilliant partnership with Labuschagne. The pair have added 67 runs so far and have given Australia a hope of setting a big first-innings score.

Labuschagne completed his half century and then picked up the scoring rate after that as Australia went to Tea with the score at 154/3.