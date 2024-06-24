ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First

India vs Australia: Latest news and live updates of T20 World Cup 2024 today's match.

Snapshot

  • India are facing Australia in their last Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

  • The match is being played in St Lucia's Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

  • Having beaten Afghanistan and Bangladesh, India's participation in the semi-final is nearly confirmed.

  • Australia, however, are in a precarious position after losing to Afghanistan. They will need to win this match, or hope that Bangladesh beats the Afghans.

  • After winning the toss, Australia asked India to bat first.

7:59 PM , 24 Jun

India vs Australia Live Score: Let's Play

National anthems have been played out. Mitchell Starc has the ball in hand. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are opening for India. 40 enthralling overs await. Let's play.

7:42 PM , 24 Jun

India vs Australia Live Score: India Unchanged, Starc Returns For Australia

As expected, India have not made any changes to their team. Australia, however, have brought back Mitchell Starc in Ashton Agar's place, considering the track in St Lucia is not as spin-friendly as it was in St Vincent.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

7:34 PM , 24 Jun

India vs Australia Live Score: India Will Be Batting First

Toss has happened in St Lucia, and Australian skipper Mitchell Starc has won the flip of the coin. Australia will be bowling first!

Considering this is virtually a do-or-die contest, Marsh has announced the match to be a quarter-final for Australia. "It's a quarter-final, we are looking forward to it. This is a big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now," he said.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, said he wanted to bowl first as well. "We would have fielded first as well. We wanted to chase. The wicket looks a bit sticky. I hope it doesn't change much," Sharma stated.

7:23 PM , 24 Jun

India vs Australia Live Score: Rain Threats

Although it has been raining in St. Lucia, the chances of rain disrupting activities are minimal, and no delays are expected at the start.

