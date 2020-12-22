Rahul Should Replace Prithvi Shaw as Opener for 2nd Test: Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the team’s thinktank to get KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw in the second Test against Australia at the MCG from 26 December.

The former India captain wants Shubman Gill to play in the middle-order.

"India will look at making two changes. Firstly, maybe KL Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well," Gavaskar said on YouTube channel Sports Tak.