Bumrah Trumps Marshall, Garner, McGrath in Bowling Average

Bumrah has taken eight wickets in the two Tests in Australia so far, picking four for 56 in the first innings of the second Test.

"I don't look at stats and put unnecessary pressure on myself. I just look to do the basics," said Bumrah after the Australian innings ended at lunch on Tuesday.

Bumrah, who picked 21 wickets during India's previous tour of Australia in 2018-19, led the pace attack well in the second innings of the second Test even as Umesh Yadav limped off the field during the third day's play. Bumrah took the prized scalp of Steve Smith and also broke the 57-run seventh wicket partnership when he got rid of Pat Cummins on Tuesday morning.

"The chat was to not complain about being a bowler short and to try and make the run-scoring hard for their batsmen. We were just trying to help each other and have good communication with each other," Bumrah added.

The 27-year-old has taken 15 wickets in two Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at an average of 13.06. He took nine for 86 in the 2018 Boxing Day Test and took six for 110 in this Boxing Day Test.