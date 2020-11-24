Ishant and Rohit Could Miss Australia Test Series: Report

India might eventually be without senior pros Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma for the four-match Test series against Australia which begins on December 17 in Adelaide. Before that both the teams will play six limited-overs games.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ishant and Rohit might not be able to recover in time for the Tests. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during the latter stages of the IPL while Ishant had a ribcage injury in the early stages. Rohit had been initially left out of all three squads but was later added to the Test contingent.

Both Rohit and Ishant have been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and the reports emerging are not very encouraging.