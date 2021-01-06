India’s Reluctance Starting to Build Tension: Tim Paine

"There is a bit of uncertainty. When you hear things like that coming, particularly from India who we know hold a lot of power in world of cricket, it is likely that it could happen. So for us, we just want to be really clear on this Test match. We know the protocols, we know what is expected of us. We are just going to focus on that this week," said Paine.

"Whatever happens next week happens and we will adapt to it. Again we are not too fussed we are not buying into where the test is being played as far as it is at the Gabba. But as I said in the meeting the other day, I couldn't care less if you rang us up and say that it is in Mumbai, we are going to playa that is how we are looking at it," he added.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.