Indian Batsmen Need to Improve Footwork: Anshuman Gaekwad  

"What the boys need to understand is that they need to adapt. Why all countries come and struggle in India, because these are different conditions. Why we go out and struggle, it is also because of different conditions. Conditions are going to be there but the fact remains you need to adjust and adapt and change your technique and you have to move your feet," said Gaekwad, 63.

Gaekwad, who was known for his ability to stick to the wicket for long time, added that the secret of knowing the off-stump lies in the mindset.

"Knowing the off-stump is about the mindset, you need to guard the off-stump," he said before adding, "if you stand in crease you won't survive abroad. You can't stand and deliver like in India."

He also said the player needs to know his limitations and look to improve.

"When Sunil and I opened in West Indies, I could not do what Sunil could, but I did what I could looking at Sunil to survive. So I did. You cannot go out there and say that this is the only thing I know (being inflexible), you may struggle then. You need to think of improving," he said.