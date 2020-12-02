India Win, Regroup Ahead of T20Is: 5 Top Performances in Third ODI

Ravindra Jadeja

While Pandya, anchored the innings after Kohli’s dismissal, it was the final flourish from Ravindra Jadeja that propelled India to the 302-run mark.

Much like, Pandya, Jadeja started cautiously and absorbed the pressure before taking advantage of the absence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. He smashed Hazlewood for a couple of huge sixes before taking Sean Abbott to the cleaners with three consecutive boundaries and yet another six in the final stages of the innings.

Jadeja, who finished with 66 off 50 deliveries and stayed unbeaten, also picked the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch for 75. And took a good catch to end Cameron Green’s debut innings for 21 to give Kuldeep Yadav a wicket. Maxwell however wasn’t very kind to Jadeja and smashed him for a couple of sixes and four to spoil his figures with the ball.

Virat Kohli

Not the smoothest innings as per his high standards, Kohli found it hard to pierce the gaps during his record-breaking knock. Kohli, who became the fastest to reach the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket when he reached 23, scored 63 off 78 balls with five boundaries to his name.

Kohli was also not helped by the dismissals of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, which forced him to curb his attacking instincts a bit. However, while trying to go through the gears, Kohli fell prey to Hazlewood for a fourth successive time in ODI cricket.