India Batsmen Have to be More Precise With Footwork: Tendulkar

Q: And the enormity of the situation...?

A: I don't think so because when Mayank (Agarwal) and Bumrah were batting we were almost 60 runs ahead of Australia with one wicket down. So, even if we had scored 225 runs, plus 53 runs (of innings lead), you would have looked at a 275-280 run target, which would have been a match-winning target. The match was tilted in our favour (at 60 for 1), I would say, when the third morning started. Of course, the first session was going to be critical because invariably teams plan overnight and come up with fresh plans sometimes. And in the first session, they fire on all cylinders and make things happen. So, if you are able to defuse that fire in the first session, then the aggression is not as much. Yes, they will keep coming at you, but you are able to keep things under control. That's why the first session was going to be critical.

Q: After the defeat, Virat Kohli admitted that the capitulation was due to a "lack of intent". Was it also due to Indian batsmen's lack of correct technique or inability to soak in the pressure?

A: They have dealt with pressure situations. Barring Prithvi, and possibly Mayank, all the players have played enough. Virat, Ajinkya (Rahane), Cheteshwar (Pujara) and (Wriddhiman) Saha have been around while Hanuma Vihari, compared to these guys, has played less. So, players have the ability to soak that pressure and they did their best. But sometimes you also need luck to be on your side. And as I said there were not a number of occasions when the batters were getting beaten and continuing to bat without losing wickets. That did not happen. The edges were going straight to fielders and they were carrying. In the first innings, there were a number of edges but the ball didn't carry to fielders. I remember, at least three times the ball didn't carry. In the second innings, the wicket had become harder, and there was more pace and bounce in the surface. There wasn't exaggerated off-the-seam movement. So, when you ask about a lack of correct technique, I'd say if you take a big stride forward you obviously cut down the distance (between bat and ball) and don't allow the ball to do much - and it helps you keep your hands close to your body and that is the best way to defend on front foot.

Q: There is no all-rounder except Ravindra Jadeja, who was also missing in Adelaide. Do you feel India desperately missed an all-rounder?

A: Also, Ravichandran Ashwin can really bat well. He is capable of getting a good partnership, handy and important runs. When we talk about Ashwin and Jadeja, it boils down to whose bowling on a particular pitch would be more useful and then you pick that bowler. Their batting is an added bonus; both can bat. I'm sure the team management must be looking at their bowling ability and picking and not worrying too much about how many runs they would contribute at No.8. Yes, those runs would be important, but they are primarily picked because of their bowling.