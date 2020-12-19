In Stats: Unwanted Records for India, Kohli on Day 3 in Adelaide

Milestones reached on Day III of the Adelaide Test:

Mayank Agarwal, when on 9 in the second innings, completed 1000 runs in Test cricket.

The wicket of Virat Kohli in the second innings would be Pat Cummins' 150th wicket in Test cricket. By getting to the milestone in 31 Tests, Cummins joined Dennis Lillee as the fastest Australian pacers to 150 Test wickets.

The wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin in the second innings would be Josh Hazlewood's 200th wicket in Test cricket.

With the win in the Adelaide Test, Australia maintain their 100% win record in D/N Testsl they've won all the 8 Day and Night Tests they've played.

The Adelaide Test was the first occasion when Virat Kohli had won the toss but would then go on to lose the Test match. In the 25 previous Test matches when he had won the toss, India had gone on to win 21 and drew 4 others.

Australia's wicketkeeper-captain Tim Paine pouched 7 catches in the Adelaide Test; he would be the first wicketkeeper-captain to effect 7 dismissals in a Test against India.

With the catch to dismiss Hanuma Vihari, Tim Paine completed 750 career fielding dismissals (692 catches & 58 stumpings in the three formats combined).