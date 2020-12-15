In Numbers: Rankings, Records & Key Players in India-Aus Tests

Indian cricket fans are in anticipation because they haven’t seen their favourite cricketers don the whites and play with the red ball for nearly ten months. Indian fans are excited because this series is a momentous occasion; never before has an Indian team arrived in Australia having won the previous Test series there. Virat Kohli and company won the Test series in 2018-19, and there is expectation they have what it takes to win a Test series again.

At stake, apart from bragging rights, is the Border Gavaskar Trophy, crucial World Test Championship points, and the chance to firm up the number one position in the ICC Test rankings. Australia (116 rating points) go into the series as the top-ranked team, ahead of second-placed New Zealand (116 rating points) on the basis of a few decimal points, while India (114 rating points) are ranked third.