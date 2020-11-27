Sydney ODI: How India’s Top Players Fared in Defeat to Australia

Yuzvendra Chahal

Much like the case with Adam Zampa in the second innings, India’s leg spinner Chahal was unusually expensive with the likes of Smith, Maxwell and Finch really getting stuck into him. Chahal, who bowled well in the IPL recently, got smashed for five sixes in his spell.

The Australian picked him well and took him on for runs. Maxwell was among the ones who hurt him the most, scoring 20 off his final four deliveries during his cameo. Chahal conceded a total of 89 runs in the spell, the highest ever by an Indian spinner in ODI cricket. The previous record was also held by him when he conceded 88 against England at the ODI World Cup.

For Chahal though, the bright point in his spell was when he was able to dislodge the in-form Marcus Stoinis for a first ball duck.