Hanuma Vihari - Remember the Name

“I hope Indians do not forget about Hanuma Vihari. I hope they do not forget about Vihari.”

Almost to the extent of being annoyingly repetitive, Sanjay Manjrekar, just moments before the epic game at Sydney was to come to a close, had a sincere request on air. Do not forget Hanuma Vihari. Maybe he was sending out a message to the management, who has been consistently irregular when it came to picking or dropping players or maybe he was addressing the keyboard warriors who have the tendency of switching allegiances with every over and every innings.